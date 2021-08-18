The Old Man held the door open for folks walking up behind him. He said, “Yes ma’am,” and “No sir,” to people who clearly didn’t claim as many years as did he. He was firm but polite to people determined to be rude. He was kind to people who didn’t seem to care how the world treated them. He was especially kind to folks who didn’t even appear to be trying at all. Which was a big part of why, when he pointed out my mistakes, I generally took it so badly.
“You should use better manners with her,” he said after listening to me speak to a little old lady in a bait shop one morning.
We were on our fourth day of fishing during my spring break from fourth grade, and sunrise was still at least two solid hours away. In pursuing an outdoor life, early morning rollouts are commonly a necessity. The magic that happens in the woods and on the water when night gives way to day is often critical to that effort’s success. With practice and much difficulty, I’ve learned to manage the hours that happen between rollout and the crack of 9:30 when the rest of my soul generally comes straggling along, but the Old Man’s tutelage occurred four decades ago, years before my rollout game began to exist.
Still, I thought I’d been plenty polite.
“I said, ‘Yes ma’am,’ didn’t I?” I asked.
“Yes, but the way you said it was grumpy,” he said. “If half of our minnows are dead when we get to the lake, you’ll know why.”
“MMmhhh,” I grumbled.
“What’s that?” the Old Man asked.
“Yes sir,” I said.
“That’s what I thought,” he said.
I let my thoughts on the matter collect for a little while.
“She wasn’t all that polite herself,” I eventually said.
“How she acts isn’t my concern,” he said, “as long as the minnows don’t turn up dead. How you act is.”
I took this under advisement.
“How do you put up with people who are rude to you?” I asked.
“It’s easier for me than for you,” he said, “because you don’t yet enjoy the perspective of old age. Right now, she seemed rude because you don’t have much to compare it to, and because you haven’t been through enough things to be generous about her attitude. You’re aware you don’t know what might have happened in her life that you don’t know about, true, but you haven’t had enough things actually happen to you in your own to be as generous with forgiveness about hers as you’ll probably someday be.”
“I didn’t know she’d been through anything, especially,” I said.
The Old Man snorted and gave me a sorrowful look.
“One thing you’ll eventually learn,” he said, not unkindly, “is everybody’s been through something, son.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.