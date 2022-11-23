The Boy came in from school on a Tuesday afternoon and dropped his backpack on the kitchen floor with a thump.
“Move that somewhere else,” the Old Man said walking by. He was carrying a big box of something that clinked and sounded fragile. “Your grandmother is getting ready for Thanksgiving.”
The Boy heaved the kind of sigh only a much-put-upon teenager can heave, then moved the backpack around the corner and out of the way. He had no use for Thanksgiving. The day involved a gathering of extended family, which interfered with his preference to be alone, and a a huge table of food served formally on delicate plates, which interfered with his preference to eat whatever he wanted when he was ready. Also, there were no presents.
He did get a few days off from school, but that only created a backlash of work to be caught up when classes resumed. Thanksgiving wasn’t the end of the semester, it only delayed that end’s arrival. In all cases, he looked forward to Christmas.
“This seems like a lot of trouble,” he told the Old Man.
“Well, it makes your grandmother happy to have everyone back in the house,” he said. “It’s a holiday for grown folks, pretty much for every reason you don’t like it. There are no presents to buy, which means no tangled up relationships to tip toe around or trip over.
“It’s a chance to visit with folks we haven’t seen in a while. Some folks we miss and enjoy seeing. Some folks we miss less and just put up with. In both cases it’s over in a few hours, which is a good lesson for your patience.
“Decorations are pretty minimal. There’s no tree to haul in or cedar droppings to sweep up. You see where I’m going, I hope?”
“Yes sir,” the Boy said. “It’s a get-together without too many obligations.”
“Yes,” the Old Man said. “So with just a few hours’ good behavior, you can please your grandmother and then get out of the way. Most of the hunting seasons are open, and Thanksgiving afternoon is an ideal time for a mixed bag walk around.
“You’ll come to appreciate Thanksgiving when you’re older, more than likely, but I’ve got enough sense not to make you pretend to enjoy it now. It’s a holiday whose appeal depends mostly on having grown tired of other holidays, and on having enough life experience to really be thankful for what you have.”
“I’m thankful for what I have,” the Boy protested.
“As much as you can be, I’m sure,” the Old Man said. “But you’re a kid, and your folks have taken care of you like they’re supposed to, which means they’ve kept the scary parts of life to themselves. Once you’re grown up and have figured out how hard it can be to keep the lights on and food in the fridge, once you’ve had a health scare or two and maybe lost some people along the way, you’ll understand what being thankful really means. It’s not your fault you don’t understand it now, and I’m not trying to make it sound like it is. But someday you will.
“So smile for your grandmother, be polite, then slip out and go hunting before your patience runs out. The opportunity to do that, if nothing else, should be a thankfulness you can understand.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
