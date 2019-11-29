CORINTH • Jacob Tucker set his alarm clock for an early wakeup, hit the snooze button once and then got up ready for game day.
The Alcorn Central junior guard and his teammates tipped off at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and battled their way to a 46-39 victory over East Webster in early action at the Lighthouse Classic, played at Corinth High School.
“I woke up ready to play,” said Tucker, who scored a team-high 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field. “We knew we’d be facing a quality opponent. It was a good chance to see where we’re at.”
The Golden Bears were out-rebounded 42-22 but forced 20 turnovers – including 14 steals – and were never really threatened after grabbing a 23-12 halftime lead.
“We bent a little bit but we never broke,” said Alcorn Central coach Mike Lewis. “It will help us down the road to play a game like this.”
Teammate John Riley Williams relished mixing it up inside on the way to 8 points and 6 rebounds. “It was the type of game I love to play, mixing it up inside,” the senior said.
East Webster picked up the defensive pace in the second half and outscored Alcorn Central 18-9 in the fourth quarter. Down 45-36 in the waning moments, a Cael Chrismond 3-pointer rattled out before making things more interesting.
Chrismond, a freshman finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds (seven offensive).
“If we had taken care of the basketball better, I think we win,” said Wolverines coach Jon Ginn. “We did a good job of taking it to them in the second half.”
Alcorn Central’s win was the second of nine games played on Friday.
The Lighthouse event resumes at 9 a.m. today and will include four games featuring area teams – Biggersville vs. McNairy Central at 10:30 a.m., New Site vs. Alabama’s Lindsay Lane at noon, Holly Springs vs. Webb School at 4:30 p.m. and Corinth – a winner on Friday afternoon – in the nightcap against Alabama’s East Limestone at 9.
Also Friday
Lighthouse Challenge: Tennessee’s Hamilton Heights and Florida’s West Oak will play for the Challenge title today at 3 p.m.
Hamilton Heights beat Canada’s Orangeville Prep 77-59 behind 31 points from Florida commit Samson Ruzhentsev. West Oak beat Carolina Basketball Academy 76-61 as A.J. Staton had 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Corinth 76, Lindsay Lane 56: The host team, while still missing some football players, got 29 points and 10 rebounds from Q Wimsatt for the victory. Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr, billed as the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 36 points.
Webb School 67, Center Hill 66: The Tennessee school beat Mississippi’s defending 5A champs behind 37 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists from Keon Johnson.
Kossuth 75, Waterloo 51: The Aggies opened Friday’s session with a victory over the visitors from Alabama, as Luke Evetts led the way with 21 points.