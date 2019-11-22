HATTIESBURG • If the odds out of Las Vegas hold true, the Southern Miss football team will be playing for a spot in the Conference USA championship game when it travels to Florida Atlantic in the regular-season finale next weekend.
USM (7-3, 5-1) and Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) are tied atop the C-USA West standings, but the Bulldogs hold the head-to-head advantage thanks to a 45-30 over the Golden Eagles in Ruston on Oct. 19.
However, Louisiana Tech is in a tight spot with senior quarterback J’Mar Smith set to sit out his second-consecutive game due to suspension today at UAB. His absence played a large role in a 31-10 loss at Marshall last week, opening the door for the Golden Eagles to get back in the mix in the West Division.
Southern Miss is a 4-point favorite fort today’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2), which still has an outside shot at winning the East Division.
Louisiana Tech started the week as a 1-point underdog for today’s game at UAB, but that quickly moved to 5 points when it became clear that Blazers (7-3, 4-2) would have their starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Tyler Johnston, back from injury.
While USM will have the home-field advantage, the Golden Eagles will have their hands full today. WKU is coming off an open week after thumping Arkansas 45-19 in Fayetteville on Nov. 9. The Hilltoppers are a well-rounded team with a stout defense and a balanced offense.
Even if Southern Miss survives WKU, a difficult road trip awaits in the regular-season finale at FAU (7-3, 5-1).
C-USA SCENARIOS
Southern Miss will be the C-USA West champ if it wins both games and La. Tech loses once over the final two weeks. The Golden Eagles can also win the division if they win one of their remaining games and Tech loses to both UAB and Texas-San Antonio.
In a much more unlikely scenario, USM could lose each of its final two games and win the division if La. Tech loses twice, UTSA beats FAU and UAB falls to North Texas. That would create at least a four-way tie atop the West with USM, La. Tech, UAB and UTSA all sitting at 5-3.
To decide the four-way tie, the head-to-head record among those teams would come into play. UAB and USM would be the only teams with 2-1 records against that group. Thanks to USM’s 37-2 win over UAB, the Golden Eagles would be declared the division champion.
The site for the Conference USA title game is decided by which team has the best overall winning percentage in conference play. If both division champs have the same conference record, the team listed the highest in the College Football Playoff rankings would be the host.
Marshall, which holds the head-to-head advantage over FAU and WKU, is on track to win the East with a trip to Charlotte (5-5, 3-3) and a home game against FIU (5-5, 3-4) still on the schedule.