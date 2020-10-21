Camping trips that are undertaken as a means to an end, whether to see and hike great natural vistas or to serve as home base for hunting or fishing efforts, are apt to include their own share of difficulties simply because they’re planned around our schedules rather than those of nature.
Car camping, where you use your vehicle to haul your stuff, as opposed to back country camping, where you use your back to carry your stuff, is a great way to get the hang of a new or forgotten hobby.
To that end, here are a few items to consider to make your next camping trip, or your first camping trip, fun and enjoyable:
Easily-assembled tents have grown surprisingly affordable over the years. Generally, outdoor gear falls into one of three categories: cheap and disappointing, expensive and even more disappointing, and expensive and effective. Tents, especially those to be used in the South, can be thoroughly effective at a very affordable price. They might not do in Alaska, but they’ll be perfect at Tishomingo State Park.
That said, make a point to buy a tent that’s large enough to let your crew sleep comfortably, but small enough for you to assemble alone. Generally, I like to use a tent rated for twice as many people as it’s intended to hold. They’re all made of durable nylon and supported with carbon fiber poles, so even the largest such tents aren’t heavy anymore.
Once you’ve bought it, practice putting it up a time or two before you set out to do it for real with people standing around waiting for you and with night closing in.
Modern tents are supplied with poles strung together with elastic shock cord, and it’s pretty simple to figure out which of the tent’s sleeves and clips are meant for which poles, provided one does so with ample daylight and no particular rush involved. One or two trial assemblies in the front yard are enough to get the hang of it. Do make sure all zippered doors and windows are closed before assembling. That will ensure they’ll not be stretched out of shape and staked down in such a way they won’t close once the tent’s up.
Sleeping bags are rated to suggested minimum temperatures. One rated to zero degrees will be much warmer than one rated to plus 30 degrees, but these are relative to the user and to the climate. Some users may prefer to err on the side of being too warm, while others might choose to take a lightweight sleeping bag into any situation and add blankets as necessary. Get a sleeping bag that’s warm enough, an air mattress or sleeping pad that’s cushioned enough, and an actual pillow. You can kick off part of the sleeping bag when it’s too warm, but there’s not much you can do but put on extra clothes and shiver when it’s too cold. If you’re going with a warm-weather sleeping bag, roll up an old blanket and bring it also. Sleeping in layers is as comfortable and effective as dressing in layers and is generally more comfortable. Also, a wadded up pair of jeans or other similar expedient does not make a good pillow. A pillow makes a good pillow. Bring a pillow.
High and dry
For maximum comfort, especially if rain is in the forecast or the ground is already likely to be wet, use a tarp on the ground underneath the tent, and bring an old door mat for the entrance, then always leave your shoes or boots just inside. The tent will be a lot more comfortable if you can walk around inside in socks or bare feet without stepping on who-knows-what.
Do not bring any food into the tent, ever, for any reason. The bear population of Northeast Mississippi and surrounding areas is basically zero, but the skunk population is not. These nocturnal critters will seek out people food, especially in and around regular campsites. You don’t want them to find it next to your sleeping bag, especially if you’re in it.
Consider getting a Coleman stove or propane burner for cooking. Besides a pillow to sleep on, good and plenty food is the best way to make sure the camping trip is a success. A backpacking Jetboil-style stove is mighty handy when you’re hauling all your possessions on your back but, for most camping outings, the tradeoff their size and weight make for usability leads to more hassles than they’re worth. If you’re not sure which you need, you need a regular Coleman stove.
When it comes to food preparation, the more you can knock out in your kitchen at home and pack into Ziploc bags or plastic containers and haul in ice chests, the better. Soups made at home and frozen will serve two needs, helping keep other food cool in the ice chest until you use them. Pre-mixed dry ingredients planned for any dish are a bonus.
Attitude is everything
As leader of the campout, your attitude will be critical. Everyone else will take their cue from you. Part of the camping experience, and sometimes all of the camping experience, is defined by how campers meet and deal with adversity, and at least 70 percent of that depends on a cheerful spirit.
The other 30 percent of a camping trip’s success depends on having good stuff to eat, and there are lots of great ways to take care of this necessity. If anything, camping food may outrank every other necessity after drinking water.
No matter what their age, make sure everyone is involved in the planning process. Have the little folks pack some of their own stuff, and make sure they’re involved.