Let me just get it out there. I am glad the legislature changed the flag. Being from and living in Mississippi, for once we are on the right side of history.
The last vote on the flag was 2001. So basically, if you are under age 38, you have never had the chance to vote on this issue. It was divisive and hard feelings remained for a long while after that vote.
A state flag should represent all people. With 40% of the State of Mississippi being African American, how can any reasonable person think the flag fairly represented all Mississippians including that 40%?
As a proud southern man, I would have loved to have left the flag alone. But we have allowed the crazy hate groups to hijack our southern tradition in the battle flag to represent something it didn’t used too ... hate. We look at the southern cross as a symbol of tradition and heritage. Others see the flag as nothing but a sign of a redneck, and at least 40% of us look at it as a symbol of hate and terror.
Shame on us for allowing those hate groups to do that, and now there is a price to pay for allowing it.
While I can understand and see the viewpoint of why some would want to have this on the ballot, much like a Band-Aid, it’s better to just rip it off instead of the slow hurt that a ballot vote would bring. It is better for the legislators to take quick action instead of a ballot vote. In a democracy, that is why we elect them: to help make, not just avoid, hard decisions for the betterment of our state and region. We do not vote on legislative issues like taxes, criminal laws or other issues unless the legislature is trying to avoid the subject and pass the buck to the people. Even with the presidential vote, we vote toward an electoral college and not a popular vote.
I realize that legislators will get blow back from this decision; they would have received just as much or more by not acting.
Some local legislators voted against the change because they made a promise to let a vote happen. I can respect that as well. While I disagree with their vote, I respect the fact they kept their word. That’s rare today.
But I have greater respect for the legislators who voted for the change because they recognized what a moment in history this will be. They voted despite threats and demands because it was the right thing to do. I am sure there were good men in the past who voted for segregation because it was popular, but it was not the right thing to do, and history judged them for it just like today.
It is our Representatives and Senators jobs to do what is right and best for the districts they represent. Not avoid a hard decision and claiming all legislation should be put on the ballot. We elect them to make hard decisions for us. That’s how you govern.
It was time to change the flag. Now is the time to heal.