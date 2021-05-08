TUPELO – For many at Saturday’s Gum Tree 10k in downtown Tupelo, it felt more like a celebration than a competition.
Some said they were simply glad to be outside post-quarantine, enjoying a spring morning with other people and the return of an event that was canceled last year.
Some, delighted with the chance to give back, were volunteering as pushers so that physically challenged youngsters could race. Young families were starting new traditions as kids proudly showed off their bib numbers , while other families were marking decades of Gum Tree participation.
Vera Medlock, of Saltillo, sat on a Fair Park bench near the finish line. She was watching for her 15-year-old grandson, Logan Medlock, a cross-country runner.
“He’s trying to beat his record and hoping to get in under 45 minutes,” she said.
Thirty-eight years ago, Medlock ran the same race with her daughter, Melanie, then 6; and her son, Scott, then 10 – Logan’s aunt and father.
‘My husband Eddie and I ran it with them because Melanie wanted to do it for the first time,” Medlock said, laughing. “We parked the car about halfway on the course because we didn’t think they’d do the whole thing. But they did and loved it. But, boy, I was so sore the next day.”
Both of Medlock’s children continue to run. Karen Medlock, Scott Medlock’s wife and Logan’s mother, also ran in the Gum Tree when she was younger.
“Logan’s just glad to be out again racing,” Karen Medlock said. “He’d much rather do it in person instead of the virtual competitions.”
Vera Medlock said that medical conditions had kept her quarantined and cautious during the pandemic but she’s started to get back out doing things since she’s had her second vaccine.
“It’s bittersweet to be here watching Logan,” she said, “since my husband passed away 14 years ago. But I’m just thankful to be here with my family.”
At the 2k starting line, Austin Garrett was getting his three children ready. Ryleigh, 9; Preston, 7; and Maggie, 5, were just as excited for their race as they were for seeing their mom, Jessica Garrett, and their granddad, Andy Clemmer, start the 10k.
“Jessica’s so happy to be back running,” said her mother, Sharon Clemmer, who was helping her son-in-law with her grandkids. “She and her dad have been running together for the past two years. They love it. They are so glad that races are back in person.”
Before the main group of runners took off, it was a party at the 10k starting line, with balloons, signs and huge smiles for patients of Tupelo pediatric clinic Beyond Therapy. Parents, staff and others had volunteered to push the children through the race course.
“Everybody – our staff and parents and all of our volunteers – have done such a great job,” said physical therapist and clinic director Misty Thompson. “The kids have been looking forward to this for weeks. It’s just the perfect day.”
And Logan Medlock was happy, too – he’d met his goal with a time of 43:21.