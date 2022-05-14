MALE OVERALL

1. Vincent Kiprop;27;32:21;Tuscaloosa AL

2. Ethan Mines;24;33:39;Panama City FL

3. Jaheim Bridges;17;34:07;Tupelo

FEMALE OVERALL

9. Carmen Hussar;45;35:59;Homewood AL

25. Gladys Cheboi;32;40:22;Birmingham AL

30. Brookelyn Morgan;14;42:37;Belden

MALE MASTERS

(40 and Over)

6. Charlie Dawson;46;34:43;Oxford

13. Pedro Bahena;45;37:00;Phil Campbell AL 

FEMALE MASTERS

(40 and Over)

59. Jane Shettles;49;47:24;Belden

80.Andrea Silos;40;49:34;Guntown

MALE GRANDMASTERS

(50 and Over)

31. Eric Homberg;58;42:46;Beech Bluff, TN

FEMALE GRANDMASTERS

(50 and Over)

180. Kathey Minnis;43;1:00:20;Tupelo

