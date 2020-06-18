JACKSON - GumTree Museum of Art of Tupelo has been awarded a $6,700 MAC CARES Emergency Grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
This grant is a portion of the approximately $441,100 in CARES Act COVID-19 recovery funding MAC received from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant awarded to GumTree Museum of Art for operations.
Using funds from the CARES Act, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded almost $30 million to the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia and several territories including Puerto Rico. A state arts agency, MAC established the MAC CARES Emergency Grants program to distribute these funds and provide economic relief as quickly as possible while focusing assistance on independent arts organizations with staff.
“We are incredibly grateful to Congress, the President, and the NEA for providing this much-needed recovery funding for the arts,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “Like much of the economy, the arts sector in Mississippi and the nation have faced significant challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Closing facilities and canceling events equates to lost revenue. We are thankful that the federal government has recognized this need and has responded.”
The GumTree Museum provides wide variety of interesting exhibits. From 13 free-standing exhibits to performance art to traditional artists, GMA showcases a diverse cultural environment. All exhibits are free to the public and supported by memberships, grants, two fundraisers per year, a guild of ninety members, and sponsorships.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and arts education.
For information from the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.