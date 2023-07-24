Tupelo – On July 14th, the Gumtree Museum of Art of Tupelo was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. According to Sally Kepple, the museum’s director, that donation is the largest that Gumtree has received.
“That money goes to help our operations, our expenses,” Kepple said. “All of the people that receive these grants are thankful or grateful for what they receive, because it really keeps the arts alive in Mississippi.”
This grant is a small portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants the Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded in the 2023 fiscal year. The Mississippi Arts commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources.
Sarah Story, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts commission, said that they “are very pleased to provide support to these worthy organizations.”
“(The) Mississippi Arts Commission awards annual grants to organizations in nearly every area of the state,” she said, “helping broaden the reach of arts to serve the state’s diverse population.”
At Gumtree, all of the exhibits are free to the public, and the organization is supported exclusively by memberships, grants, two annual fundraisers, a guild, and sponsorships.
Additionally, Gumtree hosts summer camps, quarterly “Lunch and Learn” activities, art competitions, educational programs and book reviews for the community.
While funding everything without ticket prices can be difficult, the museum works hard to serve as an “invaluable resource for young artists,” and to cultivate an “appreciation for the arts.” Through this grant, the organization can continue to offer arts to the city of Tupelo, and beyond.
“I think we’ve proven to be a force in the community, in the arts,” Kepple said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.