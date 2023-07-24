Tupelo – On July 14th, the Gumtree Museum of Art of Tupelo was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. According to Sally Kepple, the museum’s director, that donation is the largest that Gumtree has received. 

Newsletters

Thomas Moody-Jones is a 2023 summer news intern for the Daily Journal. Reach him at thomas.moodyjones@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you