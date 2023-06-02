djr-2023-04-18-news-tpsd-art-show-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from April 2023, ECEC art teachers Amy White and Cheryl Dexter hang artwork done by their students as they prepare for the opening of Tupelo Public School District's elementary art exhibit on at the Gumtree Museum of Art. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – The Gumtree Museum of Art will help kids engage their creativity and involve themselves in the local art community this summer. 

Newsletters

Abrielle is a news intern for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at abrielle.carnathan@journalinc.com.

Tags

News Intern

Abrielle Carnathan is a native of Tupelo. She currently attends Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

Recommended for you