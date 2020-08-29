H.W. BYERS LIONS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 3-7, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Daniels (8th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Malik Glover, WR/CB, Sr.
• Top playmaker will also return kicks.
Jaylen Glover, FS, So.
• Recorded 5 interceptions.
Michael James, QB, So.
• Entering second season as the starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Chris Daniels was able to hire an assistant this year: Sam Greer II, who will run the defense.
OFFENSE
H.W. Byers is young, but quarterback Michael James (So.) is a returning starter. Last year he led an offense that at times was explosive, scoring more than 30 points in five games.
Malik Glover (Sr.) is James’ go-to receiver, which means he’ll draw a lot of attention from defenses. Daniels is hoping tight end Vincent Talley (So.) can become a dependable second option when Byers is throwing the ball.
Shaun Sellars (Sr.) will be the lead tailback. He’ll be running behind an offensive line that’s full of question marks. Bynum Reades (So.) will anchor it at center, a position he’s not played before.
DEFENSE
Glover is a big piece of the defense, too, at cornerback. He will cover opposing teams’ best receiver no matter where they line up.
Free safety Jaylen Glover (So.) is also a playmaker, having made five interceptions last season. Daniels said he’ll need Glover to make at least that many again this fall.
Sellars and Talley will both play linebacker, but they could slide towards the line of scrimmage at times in order to give the linemen some rest. Reades will play up front, but otherwise there are a lot of unknowns with that position group.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Malik Glover will handle kicking and punting duties. He’ll also work in the return game along with Jaylen Glover and Sellars.
X-FACTOR
Byers has to find some answers in the trenches, and quickly. Its third game of the season is the division opener, against Coldwater.
COACH SPEAK
“Injuries are gonna be big. We can’t afford to lose one kid with injury.” – Chris Daniels
Brad Locke