The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings have a new head coach. Tona Hall was recently announced as the girls’ varsity and junior varsity coach, and she’ll assist with junior high as well. Hall comes to Ecru from Tremont, where she served as head softball and basketball coach, as well as assisting with cross country.
Hall said she’ll emphasize the basics.
“I come from a man-to-man background,” said Hall, who graduated from Belmont High School, where she played basketball and softball. “I expect to play fast, and fundamentally sound.”
Hall earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama, where she studied education and social work. After graduating, she coached and taught at Myrtle High School. As a member of the Hawks’ softball coaching staff, Hall helped the team finish as state runners up in the 2017-18 season. She moved on to Strayhorn High School, (Tate County) where she was set to serve as head softball coach, but COVID disrupted her time there.
During her most recent coaching and teaching stint, at Tremont, Hall led the girls' basketball team to the playoffs, and helped coach the cross country team to runners up at state in the 2022-23 season.
As of the second week of June, Hall had run through a handful of practices and scrimmages with her basketball Lady Vikings, and said things were looking good.
“We’re really just getting started, but we’re building relationships, and everyone has been extremely kind and welcoming, and they’ve made me feel at home.” said Hall.
Hall steps in for Coach Rob Browning, who skippered the Lady Vikings for two seasons, and has moved on to become principal at Ingomar High School.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.