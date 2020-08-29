HAMILTON LIONS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-1A
2019 record: 2-9, 1-7 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Wade Pierce (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tyler Bertrand, DL/OL, Sr.
• A 6-foot-4, 325-pound nose guard who could see some time on the offensive line as well.
Zach Crawford, OL/DL, Sr.
• Expected to be a force on both sides of the line for the Lions.
Sam Robinson, LB/TE, Sr.
• Shifts from defensive line to linebacker, could also play some H-back on offense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Assistant coach Scotty Nichols takes over as defensive coordinator this season.
OFFENSE
Evan Pounders (So.) likely takes over the starting quarterback role.
Running back is one of the biggest holes for the Lions to fill, but Rye Howard (Jr.) could be the top ball carrier, followed by Josh Harrison (So.).
Up front, the Lions return all but one starter with Ean Collum (So.) at left tackle, Bailey Holloway (Jr.) at center, Zach Crawford (Sr.) at right guard and Konner Bird (Sr.).
Wide receiver is a position coach Wade Pierce feels comfortable with as D.J Dobbs (Sr.), Jacob Imel (Jr.) and Ran Honeycutt (So.) can all be threats there.
Tight end can be split by Colin Nevil (So.) and Sam Robinson (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Like on the other side, Pierce feels the defensive line will be a strength, anchored by 6-foot-4, 325-pound Tyler Bertrand at nose guard. Crawford and Byrd are also starters on the line, along with Quinn Pounders (Jr.).
Robinson and Mark Melton (Jr.) fill the inside linebacker roles with Dobbs and Harrison potential starters on the outside.
The Lions also have depth in the secondary with Honeycutt and Imel at cornerback and Howard and Smith at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Parker Beasley (So.) returns to handle all kicking duties. Dobbs and Imel are expected to be the return guys.
X-FACTOR
The Lions bring back experience on both the offensive and defensive lines but are starting over at some skill positions, with replacing the production of Ty Hall and B.J. Jones at running back being the biggest question.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel like we are a little bit better prepared that what we were last year. If nothing else, because last year we were so far behind the eight ball. We had two assistant coaches that hadn’t even met the kids whenever we started fall practice, so we were way behind the eight ball last year. We didn’t even start putting in any of the offense until the first day of fall last year.” – Hamilton coach Wade Pierce
Melissa Meador