Hamilton Lions
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2018 record: 1-10, 0-8 (No playoffs)
Head coach: Wade Pierce (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ty Hall, RB/DB, Sr.
• Rushed for over 3,000 career yards in three seasons.
B.J. Jones, RB/DB, Sr.
• Will be expected to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Sam Robinson, DE, Jr.
• Shifts from linebacker to the defensive line; also handles longsnapping duties.
COACHING ‘EM UP
First-year head coach Wade Pierce comes to Hamilton after spending seven years at his alma mater, Neshoba Central. New assistants are Scotty Nichols and Chance Young.
OFFENSE
There’s a three-way battle still going for quarterback between seniors Joshua Bruff and Collin Holman and freshman Evan Pounders.
Ty Hall (Sr.) will be a fourth-year starter at tailback, and B.J. Jones (Sr.) also provides experience at the position. Josh Harrison (Fr.) and sophomores Rye Howard and Payton Flanery will also see time in the backfield.
Holman will be at receiver if he doesn’t play quarterback, along with D.J. Dobbs (Jr.) and Gabe Tipton (Sr.).
On the line, Zach Crawford (Jr.) is a three-year starter at center. He will be joined by Tyler Bertrand (Jr.), Konner Bird (Jr.), Brodie Collum (Sr.) and either Bailey Holloway (So.) or Ian Collum (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Sam Robinson (Jr.) moves from linebacker to end and will be joined on the line by Bertrand and Crawford.
Hamilton will use a linebacker by committee, but Dobbs and Mark Melton (So.) are potentials on the outside with Harrison and Shemar Jones (Sr.) on the inside.
The secondary has experience returning with Kaden Smith (So.), Howard, Holman, Jones, Hall and Jacob Imel (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker and punter are still up in the air, but Parker Beasley (Fr.) is working at kicking with Holman working on punting. Robinson is the longsnapper.
Hall, Smith, Howard and Dobbs are all options on returns.
X-FACTOR
Despite losing LaDerrick Despenza and Grant Thompson, the line on both sides of the ball should be a strength.
COACH SPEAK
“We will be a really young team, and we just want to be better.” – Wade Pierce