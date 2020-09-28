Hancock Whitney has named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Joy Lambert Phillips, one of the state’s most outstanding attorneys, a senior executive vice president in recognition of her more than 20 years of executive service to the company.
“We are extremely pleased and proud to honor Joy Phillips’ exemplary commitment to the Hancock Whitney organization and achievements in Mississippi’s legal profession by naming her a senior executive vice president,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Joy has been invaluable in helping guide our success for more than two decades. Additionally, through her leadership and pro bono service, she has been a tireless advocate for meeting the needs of the state’s low-income communities.”
Phillips has been a bank attorney for more than 30 years. She joined the Hancock Whitney organization in April 1999 and is currently the company’s chief attorney. She is also one of the top nine senior executives responsible for prioritizing corporate strategies to grow the company and accomplish strategic objectives. Phillips specializes in banking and commercial law and manages teams of attorneys, legal professionals, and corporate governance specialists to help ensure legal and regulatory compliance across all aspects of organizational operations.
The Mississippi Women Lawyers Association (MWLA) recently honored Phillips with the group’s esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to the legal profession. Phillips, a past president of MWLA, was also its Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year in 2004. President of the Mississippi Bar in 2005 during the association’s centennial year, Phillips was the first woman and the first in-house counsel to serve as president in the organization’s 100-year history. Through an appointment by the Mississippi Supreme Court, she served for a number of years as co-chair of Mississippi’s Access to Justice Commission, which strives to develop a unified strategy to improve access to justice in civil legal proceedings for the poor in Mississippi. Phillips received the 2010 Chief Justice Award for her work with the commission; and in 2013, the Mississippi Center for Justice honored her as a Champion of Justice. By appointment of the governor, she also served on the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Advisory Committee.
Previously named Law Alumni of the Year by the Law Alumni Chapter of The University of Mississippi Alumni Association, Phillips received notice in early 2020 of her induction into The University of Mississippi Law Alumni Hall of Fame. She is a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation, the American Bar Foundation, and the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. She is a former chair of the Mississippi Bankers Association Bank Attorney Committee and the American Bankers Association General Counsel Committee. Phillips co-authored a chapter in “Foreclosure Law in Mississippi” published by The University of Mississippi and was the first editor of “A Guide to Women’s Legal Rights in Mississippi” published by the Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division Women in Law Committee.
Phillips has been a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident for 20-plus years. She is chair of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Board of Directors and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Gulfport. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree and Juris Doctor, with honors, from The University of Mississippi. Phillips also graduated with highest honors from the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.