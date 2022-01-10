FULTON – After postponements and cancellations, Itawamba Community College’s women’s basketball program opened the 2022 section of their schedule Monday night with a big 73-66 conference win over Coahoma Community College.
The Lady Indians (8-3, 3-0 MACCC) got big performances from four players highlighted by an 18-point performance Amelya Hatch of Ripley.
Former Tupelo standout Che’mya Carouthers and Hatch teamed up in the third quarter and early fourth quarter to give the Lady Indians a lead and extend it in the tight contest.
Carouthers, who made three 3-pointers in the second half, helped shift the game in favor of ICC as she gave the Tribe a 47-45 lead at the end of the third, and started the fourth with another 3.
In the fourth, the Lady Indians were able to extend their lead to as much as 10 points and were able to hold off the Lady Tigers to pick up the win.
Carouthers finished with 11 points.
The Lady Indians will hit the road Thursday night for another conference showdown when they face East Central Community College at 5:30 p.m. in Decatur.
(M) Northeast 102, Gulf Coast 91
At Booneville, Northeast Mississippi Community College men's basketball guard Ken Lewis scored a team-high 21 to lead five Tigers in double figures as Northeast opened up its 2022 home slate with a win.
Northeast (11-2, 3-1) led by eight at the break and put 60 points on the board in the second half to pick up its second win of 2022.
In addition to Lewis’ 21, Jain Rice tallied 18 while Kylan Blackmon and Hobert Grayson each checked in with 16 apiece. Zeke Cook tallied a double-double in the win for the Tigers with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Northeast expanded its eight-point halftime advantage to 22 early in the second half at the 14:38 mark.
(W) Gulf Coast 69, Northeast 41
At Perkinston, Calysia Phillips had nine points for the Lady Tigers.