HATLEY TIGERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2019 record: 4-8, 1-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Adair (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Markhel Hunt, QB, Sr.
• Team's top returning rusher with 976 yards, 11 touchdowns.
Jacob Mobley, RB/LB, So.
• A player who Adair called key in both his offensive and defensive schemes.
Luke Moffett
• Finished in the top 30 at the Chris Sailer kicking camp in Dallas this summer.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Clint Adair spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach in Tennessee, including last season as Creek Wood’s passing game coordinator.
OFFENSE
Markhel Hunt (Sr.) has seen playing time since his freshmen season and has been the starting quarterback the last two seasons.
Jacob Mobley (So.) saw increased playing time at running back near the end of last season and will get the majority of the carries. Rob Ford (Jr.) could also spend time in the backfield.
Kade Starling (Jr.) anchors the group of wide receivers, which could also include Ford, Colin Stough (Jr.) and Angel Quintero (So.).
The Tigers are replacing all but one starter up front – Isaac Heal (Jr.). Hunter Guyton (Sr.), Shakota Gray (Sr.) and Doug Gray (Jr.) could also see time on the line.
DEFENSE
Guyton will start up front on the line as well as in another area that Hatley will have to replace a few starters.
Hatley has good options at linebacker with Elijah Johnson (Jr.) and Ryan Ward (Jr.) along with Mobley, Ford and Quintero.
Starling and Stough will start in the secondary along with Jayden Green (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Luke Moffett (Sr.) handles the kicking and punting duties and was just named a four-star recruit.
The Tigers are still working out options on kick and punt returns.
X-FACTOR
The Tigers are replacing 18 seniors from a team that made the playoffs last season with one of the biggest holes coming on the offensive line, where they lost all but one starter.
COACH SPEAK
“Depth is going to be an issue everywhere for us in the first year of trying to build our program. We graduated so many last year and then you come in with a new coach, and you don’t get a spring and have such a crazy summer. We are trying to teach guys multiple positions because we are going to be so thin numbers-wise.” – Clint Adair
Melissa Meador