Hatley Tigers
FAST FACTS
Division: 4-3A
2018 record: 5-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Adams (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nick Washington, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,951 yards, 18 TDs on 228 carries as a junior. Also had 10 catches for 203 yards, 3 TDs.
Markhel Hunt, QB, Jr.
• Started the last several games at QB last season, but moves into the role full time.
Tyler Hendrix, DL/TE, Sr.
• Will be key at tight end catching and blocking and is a long-time starter on the defensive line.
COACHING ‘EM UP
New additions to Ken Adams’ staff are Drew Garrett and Tyler Wood.
OFFENSE
Markhel Hunt (Jr.) returns after finishing out the 2018 season at quarterback.
Tailback Nick Washington (Sr.) rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior and finished with 22 total touchdowns. Keller Wren (Sr.), Micah Turner (Sr.), Rob Ford (So.), Colbe Miller (Sr.) and Dylan Denton (Sr.) can also see time in the backfield.
Tyler Hendrix (Sr.) is a returning starter at tight end. Heyden Parker (Sr.), Reese O’Fallon (Sr.), Kade Starling (So.) and Jayden Green (So.) are potentials at receiver.
Senior linemen Reid Farrar, Elijah Brooks and Noah Heal have all started for three or more seasons. Brady Slupik (Sr.) and Cade Johnson (Sr.) are both working at center.
DEFENSE
The Tigers return plenty of experience at linebacker with Denton, Parker and Miller. Ford also returns at linebacker.
Turner and Alex Cooper (Sr.) are returning starters in the secondary with another senior in Wren joining them there. Hunt and Washington could also play in key situations.
Up front, Hendrix is back with Jeremiah Metcalf (Sr.) and Haigen McSpadden (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Luke Moffett (Jr.) is a three-year starter at kicker and has been a strength for the Tigers. He also handles punts as well. Denton is the snapper.
There are plenty of options on returns including Cooper, Hunt, Wren and Washington.
X-FACTOR
The Tigers have 18 players in their senior class, most of which are three-year starters, and return experience at every position.
COACH SPEAK
“If these guys can come out and give for each other and sacrifice for each other, they can do something special.” – Ken Adams