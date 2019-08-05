Hatley’s 8-and-under baseball team made history when it was invited to and accepted a bid back during the first week of July to play in the Dixie Youth Boys Division II Machine-Pitch World Series.
Playing under the Mississippi banner representing the entire state, Hatley was the first team from the Hatley Recreation Department to compete at a Dixie Youth World Series event, one of eight teams from throughout the south and southwest which traveled to Ruston, Louisiana for the July 27 start date for the series.
Unfortunately for the local squad, it came into one of youth’s premier summer events with baseball’s proverbial “three strikes and you’re out” concept working against it way before the first pitch was ever thrown.
First off and probably the most crucial disadvantage facing Hatley’s squad was the fact it was by far the youngest team vying for a World Series title, with four 6-year-olds, two 7-year-olds and six 8-year-olds listed on its 12-player all-star starting lineup.
By contrast, Hatley’s four opponents, three of whom beat the local squad quite handily, listed one 9-year-old, 37 8-year-olds, only 10 7-year-olds and not one 6-year-old on their combined rosters. Too, one of the two Texas teams also in the field had six 9-year-olds and five 8-year-olds on board.
In any sport requiring a certain level of skills, that would be like pitting a green-behind-the-ears 14-year-old high school freshman up against an 18-year-old senior who has started for the past four years.
“A lot of our troubles had to do with putting such a young team on the field against teams which had, for the most part, a 2-year age advantage on us,” said Hatley’s head coach Bro. Lloyd Sweatt. “Playing state champions and/or runners-up from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas was tough, especially with a young team like we had.”
The team’s second strike against it was the fact that it had to go from being a coach-pitch team all season to converting to a machine-pitch unit in such a short amount of time – that being less than three weeks.
Anyone familiar with coach-pitch knows the soft toss arrives at home plate much slower and with more of a variety of inconsistent pitches – rainbow tosses, along with high, low and somewhere in-between pitches – very few of which are in the strike zone. Machine-pitch, on the other hand, gives a hitter a more consistent pitch to hit but at speeds of 40- to 43 miles-per-hour, the speed of which coach-pitch teams are not used to facing on a daily basis.
Several of Hatley’s opponents didn’t have to convert for they had played machine-pitch all year, a definite advantage over those who had less than a month to make the adjustment as evidenced by the fact Hatley managed a total of only 17 hits (eight of which came in Florida Franklin County’s 9-5 win) and scored but seven total runs against its four opponents. In a total of 19 innings played, Hatley had 10 innings where it failed to get a hit and left only a dozen runners on base the entire tournament.
The third strike against Hatley turned out to be more subtle, but it played an important role in its 0-4 record nonetheless – that is playing on a turf field for the first time where balls bounced differently and came at infielders and outfielders much more quickly than those hit on dirt and grass.
Not the greatest fielding team as a whole throughout district and state tournament play, Hatley committed a total of 42 errors in its four losses, only a few of which were bad throws.
In an article written by T. Scott Boatright and published in the Ruston Daily Leader, Dixie Youth Baseball Commissioner Wes Skelton noticed players from all the teams “struggling with one thing.”
“Most of these kids have never played on turf before, and you can see them trying to get used to the differences between that and natural grass,” Skelton said. “You can tell it’s a new experience for them.”
And that’s where youth rears its ugly head once again, as Hatley’s four much-older opponents apparently made the adjustment much quicker because they committed a total of five errors combined – two of whom played errorless ball against the local squad.
“With an abundance of younger players on our team, we finally met our match,” Sweatt said. “We didn’t play our best the way we are capable of by any means, and the level of competition was so much more than we expected.”
In addition to the “three strikes and you’re out” reference, Sweatt said in his mind any number of “little things” also contributed to the team’s demise that weekend.
“Youth, combined with a variety of little things like the heat, playing two games – one in the morning and the second later that afternoon or evening – plus all the extracurricular events associated with the World Series – led to tired players, and when the games came around we were dragging.”
In spite of pre-tournament expectations for a better showing shared by the coaches and family members, Sweatt said he was glad for the opportunity to participate in the Dixie Youth World Series.
“Along with our other coaches (Mark Benedict, Josh Wilbanks and Curt James), I was honored to be a part of something which has had such an important effect on our kids and our community,” he said. “Overall, it was a good experience for all of us, even though I don’t think the kids will realize how significant this was until they get older.”