HATTIESBURG – Monroe County featured a pair of entries in the eight-team 2019 Mississippi Dixie Youth AA Division II 8U Coach-Pitch State Tournament a week ago – district champion Hatley and district runner-up Hamilton.
Both teams failed to qualify for the Coach-Pitch World Series, but Hatley, after finishing third overall with a 2-2 record, was invited to participate in the Machine-Pitch World Series later this month in Ruston, Louisiana.
Neither Monroe County team fared well against eventual state champion Columbia Duckworth or runner-up Taylorsville, as Hatley came up short against both squads and Hamilton was eliminated by Taylorsville. Hamilton lost its opener to Mendenhall in the July 5 second game prior to its setback to Taylorsville the next morning in Game 4.
Hatley opened tourney play with a 7-3 win over Pearl River (PRCAA) in Game 3 July 5 but dropped a come-from-ahead 16-15 decision to Columbia the next afternoon in Game 7. Later that same afternoon, Hatley eliminated Mendenhall 22-15 to up its record to 2-1.
With Hatley, Columbia and Taylorsville all tied with 2-1 records, Columbia was awarded a bye, which set up a Hatley-Taylorsville matchup July 7 at 1 p.m. in which Taylorsville wasted little time in eliminating Hatley 16-4 in Game 10.
Prior to the championship contest, Columbia and Taylorsville split their first two games, but Columbia won the all-important third matchup in the tournament finale to claim the Dixie Youth state title and will move on, along with Taylorsville, to play in the 8U Dixie Youth Baseball Coach-Pitch World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, starting July 27.
Hatley 7, Pearl River CAA 3
Held scoreless its first trip to the plate, Hatley scored at least one run in its final four at-bats en route to a 7-3 win over Pearl River CAA in the tourney opener for both teams.
Pearl River’s leadoff batter gave his mates an early one-run lead in the top of the first, but Hatley’s Colin Barrett drove in Brady Benedict with the tying run in the bottom of the second.
Three consecutive strikeouts in the top of the third stranded a runner in Pearl River’s bid to regain the lead, but the bottom of the order for Hatley keyed a three-run inning to give the home team a 4-1 advantage.
Tyler Greenwood and Ernie Tyler both reached base to start things off and later scored, as did Judd Wilbanks with what proved to be the winning run when Wyatt Hildreth reached base.
Pearl River countered with a two-spot in the top of the fourth to make it a 4-3 contest, but Hatley increased its lead to 6-3 when Elijah Thorne and Benedict reached and then scored in the bottom of the inning.
Greenwood, Tyler and Braxton Parker all reached in Hatley’s fifth and final at-bat, with Greenwood’s score accounting for the seventh and final run of the game.
Benedict, Greenwood and Tyler all reached base twice in their two at-bats, while Hidreath reached twice in three trips to the plate.
Benedict and Greenwood were the only two hitters with a pair of runs scored.
“For the most part, most of the top of the batting order wasn’t that productive, but the bottom of the lineup really came through,” said head coach Bro. Lloyd Sweatt.
Columbia Duckworth 16, Hatley 15
Hatley squandered a six-run first-inning cushion after a half-inning of play and a 14-10 lead after four innings in a crushing come-from-ahead loss, as the eventual state champion Columbia squad sent 10 batters to the plate – six of whom scored – in its last at-bat.
Six of Columbia’s first seven batters in the decisive frame reached and then scored to hand Hatley its first loss of the tournament.
Columbia’s fifth-inning explosion matched Hatley’s opening frame when six of Hatley’s first seven batters reached and then scored. Parker, Wilbanks, Rowan Johnson, Hildreth, Thorne and Benedict all reached and scored to give their team an early 6-0 lead.
Columbia tallied once in the bottom of the first to make it a 6-1 contest, but Hatley added three more runs with two outs to push its lead to 9-1 after only an inning-and-a-half of play.
Columbia crawled back into the game with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the second to make it 9-6 and then scored three more in the third after Thorne scored for Hatley to pull within one run of tying the game.
Easton James, Greenwood, Tyler, Parker and Wilbanks all reached and scored in the top of the fourth to stretch’s Hatley’s lead to 14-9, but Columbia added one run in the same inning to make it a four-run differential.
Benedict added his second run of the game in the fifth to pad the lead to 15-10, but Columbia’s six-run outburst followed by a scoreless final frame for Hatley ended the game.
Parker was on base all four of his trips to the plate, one up on Wilbanks and Benedict and two more than Johnson, Thorne, Drew Mobley, Greenwood and Tyler.
Wilbanks accounted for three runs scored, while Parker, Thorne, Benedict and Tyler all scored twice for Hatley.
Hatley 22, Mendenhall 15
In one of the wildest, high-scoring games of the tournament, Hatley scored seven runs in its first and last at-bats en route to a 22-15 win over Mendenhall.
Unlike the Game 1 win over Pearl River, Bro. Sweatt’s first nine batters had a field day, as they were credited with a combined 19 runs after reaching base a total of 33 times.
As a result, Hatley scored at least once in every inning except the 1-2-3 second – highlighted by the aforementioned seven-run first and sixth innings.
Despite Hatley’s prowess at the plate, it was a 15-15 contest heading into the fateful sixth inning when the bottom three hitters in the lineup – James, Greenwood and Tyler – all reached base and then scored to break the tie.
Not willing to settle for a slim three-run lead, Wilbanks, Johnson, Hildreth and Reeves then came home to account for the final four runs of the game.
Jaylen Reeves, Parker, Wilbanks, Johnson and Thorne reached base all four trips to the plate, while Hildreth, Mobley and Barrett were on base three times, and James and Greenwood reached twice each.
Leading the scoring parade was Johnson with four runs scored, followed by Wilbanks, Hildreth and Reeves with three, and Parker with two runs.
Hatley’s prolific scoring aside, defense took center stage as Wilbanks was responsible for a triple play – a rare feat at any level of baseball not to mention an 8-and-under team. Wilbanks’ defensive gem in the second inning started when he caught a popup off the bat of Mendenhall’s Gipson Clayburn for out No. 1, tagged the runner caught between second and third for the second out and then fired a strike to Hildreth at first before that runner could get back to the bag for the third out.
Not satisfied with one remarkable defensive play, Wilbanks came up with his second highlight reel play when he robbed Mendenhall’s Caleb Houchen of a sure hit with a leaping catch of his liner for the second out of the 1-2-3 sixth inning.
Taylorsville 16, Hatley 4
With Columbia waiting in the wings to take on the winner, Taylorsville crushed any hopes of a possible Hatley state championship bid with a 16-4 blowout in which the winners scored at least twice in all six innings to drop the Monroe County team to third place.
Aided by a rash of misplayed balls, wild throws by Hatley defenders, base running errors and an excessive number of stranded baserunners, not to mention an anemic offensive performance whereby Hatley scored a meager four runs in the fourth inning and was held scoreless in the other five frames, it was a no-contest from the get-go.
Taylorsville, meanwhile, scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third, three in the fifth and four in the sixth to account for its 16 runs.
Thorne was the lone Hatley hitter to reach base all three at-bats, while Wilbanks, Hildreth, Reeves, Benedict, Mobley and Tyler reached twice each.
Wilbanks, Hildreth, Thorne and Benedict all scored once.
“All-in-all, we are a good team, but we are a very young team too,” said Bro. Sweatt, who counts the majority of his players being 7 years of age or younger – including four 6-year-olds. “The good thing is that they are all coachable and they try hard and that’s all you can ask of players this age.”
Hatley, playing in Pool 2 under the Mississippi banner rather than as Hatley, will face the Florida runner-up July 27 at 10:30 a.m. and then Georgia at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
“The pool play is for seeding only,” said Bro. Sweatt. “Regardless of whether we do good or not in those first two games, we will still have the opportunity to play for the World Series title.”