TUPELO • Family and friends recently presented the second annual Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship to Paul Anglin, Karlee Avery and Ashley Pulse.
The Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship is awarded to individuals who are pursuing a career in an emergency health care-related field. Spruiell was one of three people who died Nov. 19, 2017, in a medical helicopter crash in rural Arkansas. The helicopter, which was operated by Pafford EMS and Air Methods, was en route from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to DeWitt, Arkansas, when the crash occurred.
Spruiell joined the North Mississippi Medical Center family in 1992 as a paramedic and later transferred to CareFlight as a flight paramedic. He earned an associate degree in nursing and transitioned into the role of flight nurse in 2000. He was promoted to chief flight nurse in 2015. Spruiell acquired many professional accreditations and graciously shared his knowledge and passion with others.
Anglin, who lives in Walnut, is a 2018 homeschool graduate. He works as an Emergency Department technician at North Mississippi Medical Center and plans to train as a paramedic through Itawamba Community College. Anglin, who is licensed as an Emergency Medical Technician, has served with the Walnut Volunteer Fire Department for two years. After attaining his paramedic license, he would like to get critical care certification so that he can serve as a flight paramedic. “I love helping people and I am good at keeping them calm during examinations and in stressful conditions,” Anglin said. “I am also good at listening to what the patient is telling me and applying it to their care.”
Avery is a 2017 graduate of Tupelo High School and earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Delta State University in Cleveland and will graduate in December 2021. At DSU, Avery serves as co-vice president of the Student Nurses’ Association and was honored as Most Outstanding First Semester Junior Nursing Student in 2019. “Nothing gives me greater joy in life than helping and serving others,” Avery said.
Pulse is a 2014 graduate of Tupelo High School and is pursuing an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College, which she will complete in 2022. She joined the NMMC Emergency Department staff in 2016 as a board coordinator and has worked as an Emergency Department technician since 2018. “Since working in the ER, I have a whole new perspective of life,” Pulse said. “It reminds me to just be grateful for what I have every day. It is not just a job to me; it is my dream.”
Scholarship recipients can include those pursuing a career as a trauma surgeon, emergency medicine physician, registered nurse, paramedic or emergency medical technician (EMT). Recipients can be high school seniors preparing to enter college or individuals currently in the workforce about to embark on a second career. The Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship is founded in memory of his impressive work ethic and passion to help others, whether in the field or in the classroom. His wife Lisa will serve on the selection committee each year. To learn more or to donate to the Jim Spruiell Memorial Scholarship, visit www.nmhsfoundation.org.