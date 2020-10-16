Affecting 1 in 8 people within the US, hearing loss impacts almost every family with at least one person around the dinner table struggling to engage in conversations, missing the punchline of the joke and feeling isolated when they should be at their happiest. Whether the reason they haven’t treated their hearing loss is due to financial means or whether they’re refusing to accept that they may have some level of hearing loss, we are here as hearing care specialists to help.
That’s why, this holiday season, ENT Physicians of North Mississippi want to help by gifting one person a free pair of hearing aids.
Individuals can nominate their loved one by completing a form available at any of our offices and sharing their story. On November 20th, we’ll be closing nominations and selecting a winner that will be announced shortly after. The winner will be invited to have a comprehensive hearing assessment and be fit with the most advanced hearing aid technology available to ensure they have the Christmas that they deserve!
Please help us as we strive to help someone enjoy the laughter of family, the voices of their grandchildren and the music of the season by giving them the gift of better hearing. For more information, call 662.844.3583.