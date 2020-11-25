LAKE NOTTELY, Ga. • Rod-bending, drag-screaming action, along with the wait that builds up to it, make striped bass fishing an exhilarating challenge all year round. It’s especially good through the cooler winter and spring months when the big fish travel the bumps and bends of deep water in schools like wolf packs, hunting baitfish.
Striped bass naturally spawn in freshwater streams and otherwise spend their adult lives out on the salt, but they are amenable to either and are frequently found in thriving populations in inland, landlocked impoundments.
In Mississippi, they’re at home in Pickwick Lake and Barnett Reservoir, as well as the Mississippi, Pascagoula and Bouie Rivers. In northern Georgia, they can be found in Lake Lanier, as well as a number of Tennessee River Valley impoundments, including Lake Nottely, part of the territory in which Shane Goebel and Darren Hughes operate Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service.
With a combined 60 years experience fishing the lakes around Blairsville, Ga., and Murphy, N.C., the two put clients on striped bass in every month of the year, but the cooler months often prove most productive for the bigger fish.
During the summer and fall, striped bass hunt the warmer waters and can frequently be hauled aboard in great numbers. From winter to spring, the larger targets are more apt to be active and locatable, cruising favored river bends and findable with electronics.
Cold-weather striper fishing typically involves live bait native to the waters in question. For Lake Nottely, blueback herring in the four- to six-inch range are what Hughes and Goebel favor. Like the striped bass themselves, blueback herring do well and are found in both fresh and salt water.
In colder months, striped bass relate to both current and structure, hanging out on natural humps that let current bring the baitfish to them. Strong-backed rods and bait casting reels are the framework for the fisherman’s end of the operation. Terminal tackle is generally 15- to 20-pound-test monofilament running down to an egg sinker in the 1/2- to 1 1/2-ounce size, a couple plastic beads for sound and to protect the knot on a barrel swivel, below which is attached a length of unweighted 15- to -20-pound-test fluorocarbon leader and a circle hook. A live blueback herring completes the package that is then trolled in numbers, both with down rigs and rigs with planer boards attached, through depths where electronics indicate schools of fish thought likely to be stripers are found.
“I really enjoy guiding because, pretty often, I get to work with people who’ve never caught a striper, or never caught a big striper, before,” Hughes said.
A mature striped bass in fresh water is generally considered anything in the 20- to 40-pound range and is a definite trophy.
“One of the largest fish we’ve ever caught was 43 pounds,” Hughes said. “The guy who caught it was in his 70s and had never caught a striper before. Striped bass, and the techniques to catch them, are pretty unique, so it’s common to have folks who’ve fished one way or another for other species all their lives come out with us having never caught a striped bass before.”
