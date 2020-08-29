Hebron Christian Eagles
FAST FACTS
Division: MAIS 8-Man 2-2A
2019 record: 2-9, 1-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: David Foster (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Braden Triplett, QB, Sr.
• Two-year starter and will also have duties in the secondary.
Elijah Parrish, RB/LB, Sr.
• Will serve multiple roles again this season, mostly at running back, fullback and linebacker.
Doug Loden, RB/DB, Sr.
• Another returning starter owning lots of experience at running back, receiver and defensive back.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Despite the 2-9 record last year, head coach David Foster and company did post a 1-2 mark inside the district. That was good enough to clinch a playoff spot, which was the program's first postseason experience since 2015.
OFFENSE
Hebron Christian lost just one senior off last year's squad, which means a lot of returning experience on both sides of the ball. That centers around a talented group of playmakers, led by quarterback Braden Triplett (Sr.).
Elijah Parrish (Sr.) serves as a Swiss army knife for Hebron Christian. He is expected to line up at running back and possibly on the offensive line as well. Doug Loden (Sr.) returns at running back and will also see time at receiver. Dash Turman (Sr.) is another returning starter and will play running back and receiver.
DEFENSE
Up front, Hebron Christian welcomes back Jackson Langley (Sr.) and John Garrett Lowe (Sr.) at the end spots. Zach Corban (Sr.) also returns at tackle. Langley will also see time at outside linebacker, while Parrish is a returning starter at linebacker.
In the secondary, Triplett and Turman return at the cornerback positions. Loden will also see time at cornerback and safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Turman is expected to handle the placekicking and punting duties. Loden is also helping out at punter. Parrish owns experience at longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
Depth is always a key for any 8-man football team as well as staying healthy. With 17 players on the roster, Hebron Christian does have good depth on both sides of the football but needs to avoid a rash of injuries.
COACH SPEAK
"We have a full set of starters coming back so the experience will be there. It hurt not having spring football, but we do have experience. We have a good group of seniors, and we expect them to lead this year." - David Foster
Paul Jones