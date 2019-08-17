Hebron Christian Eagles
FAST FACTS
Division: MAIS 2-2A
2018 record: 1-9 (no playoffs)
Head coach: David Foster (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Doug Loden, RB/K/DT, Jr.
• Rushed for nearly 700 yards on just 8 carries a game; leading rusher and tackler.
Bradley Scott, RB, Jr.
• Rushed for over 400 yards on 60 carries.
Braden Triplett, QB/DB, Jr.
• Rushed for a 300-plus yards, passed for 300-plus; also fourth-leading tackler.
COACHING ‘EM UP
David Foster is the only coach on staff. For a lot of people, that might be a difficult task, so what Foster wants to embed in his players is to “trust your teammates.”
OFFENSE
Coming off of a 1-9 season, the Eagles look to change that and fight for a chance to make it to the playoffs.
They’ve had a young team for the past few years and have several juniors and sophomores returning this fall – but no seniors.
Hebron has returning weapons that are looking to better execute this upcoming year. A stacked backfield includes junior power running back Elijah Parish (215 pounds) along with leading receiver J.G. Lowe (Jr.).
Lineman Jackson Langley (Jr.) will look to help protect QB Braden Triplett (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Zach Corban (Jr.) and Lowe will be looking to rush the backfield to disrupt plays. Normally a QB is not known to be a tackler, but Triplett is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win ballgames.
Leading tackler Doug Loden (Jr.) looks to continue to be a force at tackle.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Loden will handle kicking duties. Since it’s an eight-man league, there is not a lot of punting.
X-FACTOR
If Loden and Triplett can both stay healthy, Hebron might have a shot at a winning season.
COACH SPEAK
“When we break the huddle, we break by saying ‘family’ because we are family.” – David Foster