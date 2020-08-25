Hard sugar
Dear Heloise: When my brown sugar turned into hard lumps, I put it in the microwave and it softened, temporarily. I decided to put the hardened sugar in plastic resealable bowls with lids, and surprise! It softened right up and was ready to use. – Anna in New York
One-pot chicken
Dear Heloise: I’m looking for an easy, all-in-one chicken recipe. Do you have one I can try? – Gayle in Tennessee
Gayle, I have one that is a favorite with my readers. Here it is. You’ll need:
1 teaspoon oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced potato (1/2-inch cubes)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped celery
1 cup water
1 bay leaf
1/8 teaspoon thyme
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup canned peas
2 (3-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, then add onion and potato; cook, stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed, except peas and chicken. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce, reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes. Then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced, about 5 minutes or so. To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Enjoy! – Heloise
Wooden spoon
Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law recently taught me a trick to keep my pasta from boiling over and onto my stove. She said to take a wooden spoon and lay it across the top of the boiling pot while my pasta is cooking. Sure enough, it works! – Tricia in Vermont