Save those jars
Dear Heloise: When I am finished with a jar containing spaghetti sauce, olives or another food product, I wash it out, remove the label, rinse and dry. I have a small box of clean jars to put flowers in to deliver to my friends or people in care centers. They do not have to worry about returning the “vase.” I recycle the lids rather than throwing them in the trash. Some lids can be used for spoon holders while cooking or for other messy activities. – Pat Rittscher, Webster City, Iowa
Nana dogs
Dear Heloise: I had to write and tell you that my favorite thing to do with leftover hot dog buns is to make “Nana Dogs.”
I spread mayonnaise or peanut butter on the bun and lay a whole banana in there. Anything you can do with regular loaf bread, you can do with hot dog buns. – Peggy H., Dallas, NC
Chinese beets
Dear Heloise: My neighbor said you have a recipe that you call Chinese beets, and I’m trying to entice my family to eat beets. Would you print yours for all of us beet lovers? – Mae in Indiana
Mae, this was a favorite of my mother’s. You’ll need:
6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 cans sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (you might want to try 12 cloves if you like a milder taste)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
A dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool then store in the refrigerator.
Secret ingredient
Dear Heloise: My daughter-in-law makes the best potato salad I’ve ever eaten. It has a zing to it that gives it a lively taste. Finally she told me! After preparing the potato salad, she squeezes half of a lemon over the potatoes. Delicious! – Lauren in Louisiana
Smooth batter
Dear Heloise: I love to bake but hate to break up clumps and lumps in my batter. Instead of pounding away at a clump, I’ve found that if I add my baking powder, baking soda or spices to the sugar before adding the flour to my recipe, I don’t have clumps forming in the batter. – Hazel in New Hampshire