Cookie time
Dear Heloise: With my children home all day, I’ve done more baking than usual. Since my kids are very young, they enjoy helping, so I let them decorate sugar cookies. I just measure out about 2 or 3 tablespoons of white sugar in a small bowl, add a few drops of food coloring and keep stirring until all the sugar is colored. Cookies decorated by my kids may not look appetizing, but it keeps them busy for a time, and I love that they are learning to help in the kitchen. – Vivian in Maine
No mess tacos
Dear Heloise: While watching sports together, my husband and two sons often request that I make tacos for them. I always hated the mess that was left when they took the first bite and the taco shell broke.
Now I put a lettuce leaf in first, then add all the other toppings onto the lettuce leaf. If the taco shell breaks, and it usually does, the toppings still rest on the lettuce leaf instead of their shirts or the rug! – Lupe in Texas
Let’s clean!
Dear Readers: It’s Saturday; let’s clean! But are we cleaning or disinfecting? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cleaning is defined as using soap or detergent to remove dirt, dust, grime and germs from surfaces, but doesn’t necessarily kill the germs. Disinfecting involves using chemicals to completely kill germs on surfaces.
Common everyday commercial products that you find at the grocery store are fine to clean and disinfect. But you can save money by making your own cleaner/disinfectant at home.
I’ve compiled my favorite Homemade Cleaning Solutions into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope with $5 to: Heloise/Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Never, never ever mix ammonia with bleach. This will cause a noxious gas. – Heloise