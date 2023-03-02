TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi.
“As we continue to invest in infrastructure, we see miles of improvements,” said Northern District Commissioner John Caldwell. “Subsequently, we all see so much more that needs to be done. The right kind of effort to improve our North Mississippi highways and bridges should pay dividends for decades to come. If we slow down now, we’ll pay a hefty price. That is why I am concentrating my efforts on immediate tangible results and long term solutions at the same time. All of us want ‘more faster,’ and that requires increased funding.”
Lottery funded paving projects
Progress is being made on the mill and overlay and signal detection upgrades of three miles of State Route 8 in Chickasaw County through the City of Houston. Paving is complete and permanent stripe will be completed when weather allows. The $3.3 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
Work will begin soon on five miles of State Route 9 in Union County from State Route 178 to State Route 348. The project includes base repair, mill and overlay. The $4.1 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County
Progress continues on construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76 connecting State Route 25 to State Route 23. This is the last section of the highway project known as “Corridor V” in Itawamba County. All items are complete with the exception of permanent stripe which will be start when weather allows. The $81 million project was awarded to Eutaw Construction Company Inc. of Aberdeen. Work is expected to be completed spring 2023.
State Route 25 overlay in Itawamba and Monroe Counties
A $6.5 million project in Itawamba and Monroe Counties on State Route 25 encompasses a combination of scrub seal and overlay and mill and overlay from State Route 6 in Monroe County to I-22 in Itawamba County. Paving and shoulder gravel placement have been completed. Final stripe will be done once weather conditions allow. The contract was awarded to W.G. Construction of Ripley. Work is expected to be completed spring 2023.
State Route 4 mill and overlay in Tishomingo County
Progress continues on the mill and overlay of ten miles of State Route 4 in Tishomingo County. Base failures have been repaired and paving will be underway in early spring. The $2.8 million project was awarded to W.G. Construction. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
State Route 25 and State Route 19 mill and overlay in Winston County
A $17.6 million project in Winston County includes a combination of full depth reclamation and mill and overlay of State Route 25 from Attala County to 1.3 miles north of Platsburg Road, and mill and overlay of State Route 19 from Neshoba County to Attala County. State Route 19 paving has been completed and paving continues on State Route 25. The contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Brookhaven. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Bridge replacements and preservation project in Lee County
A project is underway to replace two bridges and perform preservation work on a third on State Route 245 south of Shannon in Lee County. Both bridges have been removed and new bridges are nearing completion. Preservation work has begun on the third. The $5.5 million project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading of Waterford. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Safety improvements on State Route 30 in Union and Prentiss Counties
A $4 million project encompasses 19 miles of safety improvements in Union and Prentiss Counties including tree clearing, shoulder widening, rumble stripe, sign upgrades and 6.5 miles of mill and overlay in Prentiss County. Clearing has been completed on 16 miles of right-of-way and dig-outs of failed pavement will soon begin. The project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
U.S. 45 in Lowndes County
A $7.8 million project in Lowndes County on U.S. 45 through Columbus encompassing a mill and overlay and signal upgrades is underway. Mainline paving is complete. Final stripe will be done weather permitting. Signal upgrades are in progress but are delayed due to supply issues. The contract was awarded to W.G. Construction. Work is expected to be completed this winter.
Bridge preservation project in Winston County
A project is underway to perform preservation work on a bridge on State Route 14 west of Louisville in Winston County. Bearing replacement, epoxy spall repair, drain hole retrofitting and bridge end approach repair are complete. Hydro-demolition and bridge deck overlay have not started. The $817,000 project was awarded to Gibson & Associates of Balch Springs, TX. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.