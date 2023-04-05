FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
TITLE: Jazzing up your daily coffee
---
Dear Readers: If you want to jazz up your daily coffee, but do not want to buy expensive flavored coffees, here's what you can use right out of your kitchen cabinets to add flavoring to your cup of Joe.
Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon into the ground coffee before brewing. Check the extracts you have at home and put a drop or two of vanilla or almond into the ground coffee. And, if you want a mocha taste, put a bit of chocolate syrup or cocoa mix into the brewed coffee. -- Heloise
VOICEMAILS ARE REDUNDANT
Dear Heloise: This is another take on the comments from Carrie H. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, who suggested that friends and family should always leave a message when calling and receiving no answer. My family generally communicates by text messages. When one of us calls the other, it's because we need to discuss an issue. If the call goes unanswered, we rarely leave a message, as it is assumed the recipient will return the call at their earliest opportunity. For us, leaving a message is redundant, since the two people will still need to speak with each other. Thanks. -- Sandy A., Elizabethtown, Kentucky
CLEANING PLASTIC CONTAINERS
Dear Readers: Plasticware can get smelly if stored with the lid on. To remove that odor, make a thick paste of baking soda and water, and apply over the surface. Let it sit overnight; then rinse and air dry.
Baking soda is an excellent tool for cleaning and deodorizing. My six-page pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" talks all about the different uses of baking soda. To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com. You can also get this useful pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: Sprinkle a bit of baking soda into rubber gloves to help them glide on or off and to help them smell better. -- Heloise
STICKY COOKIE SHEETS?
Dear Readers: To prevent a tough cleaning from messy cookie sheets or baking pans, take these steps. Either line the cookie sheets with foil or parchment paper or use an oil-based spray. There will be much less cleaning after baking. -- Heloise
CHECKING WOODEN DECK FOR TERMITES
Dear Readers: If you have a wooden deck or patio, check it for termites. Look for damage like holes or a fine powder. You may also notice this along the stud lines in a wall, underneath furniture or on the deck steps. Call an exterminator right away, because termites can eat into the supporting structure of your house. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(c)2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
