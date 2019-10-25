- Halloween pet protection
- Dear Readers: HALLOWEEN is next week; what are some safety hints for your pets? According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org), these are the top hints:
- Candy is an absolute “No” for your pets; some treats are toxic!
- Does your jack-o’-lantern have a real candle in it? Keep it away from your pet –
- a fire hazard!
- That decorative corn is a temptation. It’s not poisonous, but it can upset a stomach.
- Putting a costume on your pet is cute, but make sure the animal can move freely and see clearly. If your pet is in distress, take the costume off.
- Strangers arriving at your home can cause anxiety. Make sure all animals have a collar with ID and a microchip in case they dart out of an open door.
Enjoy the holiday, but make it an early evening for your pets. – Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Colleen C.’s beautiful rough collie, her pride and joy, her sweetest boy, Bouchal (pronounced “boo kul”). The word is Gaelic, and it means “boy” (the word “bucko” is a derivative).
She says he’s the sweetest and mellowest collie she’s come across, and that’s saying something, because she LOVES collies! He has the most soulful eyes!
To see Bouchal and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture and story to Heloise@Heloise.com. – HeloiseTiny holes
Dear Heloise: I was having trouble cleaning the tiny holes in my hummingbird feeder. I thought of the brush I use to clean under my dental bridges; it was just right!
You can find the brushes in the toothpaste aisle near the dental floss. I read your column in the (Warren, Ohio) Tribune Chronicle every day! – Roseann in Vienna, Ohio
Why doesn’t glue stick to the bottle?
Dear Heloise: I was working on an art project and wondered, “Why doesn’t my glue stick to the inside of the bottle?” Silly question, maybe, but I got on the company’s website, and in its frequently asked questions (FAQ) section, I learned that the glue has to react with air in order for the water to evaporate and the glue to harden and stick! – Emma J., age 12, in Dallas
Emma, here’s a Heloise high-five! Great use of materials that the company provides. Never, ever stop wondering. – Hugs, Heloise