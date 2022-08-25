FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, AUG. 27, 2022
CUSTOMER SERVICE: (800) 708-7311 EXT. 236
HINTS FROM HELOISE #12345_20220827
BYLINE: By Heloise
TITLE: Comments on hints from a reader
---
Dear Heloise: The suggestion about the wire brush was a good one. I use metal scrubbers on my pots, which also shed, so I wipe the pots with a dish cloth after cleaning, just in case.
Not bagging fruits and vegetables does not take into account that the person handling them at the register also handles money, meat and chemicals that have been placed on the conveyor belt, and the bags keep the items together making for easier handling. I save my cleaned bags and reuse them.
ID tags should only have your phone number on them, never an address, which can open you up to theft. Always look forward to reading your hints in some of the magazines and newspapers I have access to. -- Ann, Rolla, Missouri
CLOTHING WORN ONCE
Dear Heloise: Regarding closet clothes that have been worn once, and want to be worn again, before laundering, I just face the hanger the opposite way that the clean clothes hangers are facing. Works for me. -- J.S., Glendora, via email
DEODORANT STAIN REMOVAL
Dear Readers: To remove most fresh stains left by deodorants and antiperspirants, rub clothes with undiluted white vinegar, and then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for fabric.
Vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product, which can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, as you have discovered. I've put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses that you can have by visiting www.Heloise.com, or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (84 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To help make most rice fluffy, add 1 teaspoon of vinegar to the cooking water. -- Heloise
FINDING BLACK CASES IN A BLACK-LINED PURSE
Dear Heloise: I finally got so tired of not finding black stuff in my black-lined purse, computer bag or carry-on bags (even the black car console) that out of desperation, I started marking the black cases with colored electrical tape. I would suggest bright orange or bright yellow. -- Barbara Colman, via email
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: My dog's name is Miss Molly (she's on the right in the photo), and these are her two girlfriends, Molly and Roxie. She is a six-year-old Maltipoo, who lives with her mama. She hopes you like their party kerchiefs and feature us in Pet Pals! They would like that very much. -- Eileen Shiman, via email
Readers, to see Miss Molly and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
(c)2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.