Getting organized
Dear Heloise: I read your helpful hints every day in the paper.
I bake a lot, and I make sure I add all the ingredients in the recipe. I put all the ingredients in a row on the counter as they are listed on my recipe. After I use them, I put them away in the cupboard. No more guessing if I put the ingredients in my recipe.
Hope you can use this tip in your column. – Linda C., Oxford, Ohio
Linda, that’s a very organized way to bake and to make certain nothing is left out. Thanks for your wonderful hint. –Heloise
Bad wine
Dear Heloise: How can I tell if wine has gone bad? We were given a bottle of aged white wine for our first wedding anniversary, but I think there’s something wrong with it. – Chloe and Doug, Shawnee, Okla.
Chloe and Doug, if you smell or taste vinegar in wine, the cork has leaked and it’s bad. However, some people use wine like that to marinate meats. If a white wine has been chilled for an excessive time, white crystals may be found in the bottom. The taste should be OK. When you find white flecks of sediment in wine it spoils the appearance but probably not the taste. Just strain and decant it before serving.