Mustache
Dear Heloise: I have a mustache, and I’ve bought numerous items (combs and brushes) to keep it nice and neat. Just by accident, I found out that a medium-size toothbrush works best of all. Looking back at all the paraphernalia I’ve spent money on, I just shake my head and wish I’d known this 30 years ago when I started to grow a mustache. – Henry S., Lafayette, Ind.
The missing masher
Dear Heloise: I loaned my potato masher to my sister-in-law and never got it back. So, while making mashed potatoes one evening I let the potatoes cook a little longer than usual so they were soft. Then I used lots of butter and a whisk to make mashed potatoes. They turned out creamy and not one single lump could be found. – Christina A., Coon Rapids, Minn.
Donations
Dear Readers: If you have any coats, jackets, sweaters or sleeping bags you no longer want, there are many organizations that would love to have them so they can help others in need of warm clothing and shelter. – Heloise