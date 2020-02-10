Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.