BYLINE: By Heloise
TITLE: Saving lotions and moisturizers
Dear Heloise: It seems like there is always a significant amount of lotion left in a plastic bottle that won't pump or pour out. In the past, I have added water and mixed it to thin it so that it would pour into another container. This, of course, dilutes it some, making it less effective. This last time I thought I would try microwaving it a few seconds to warm it enough to thin somewhat. It worked great. It poured easily and returned to its normal consistency when it cooled. -- Raymond Kilgore, via email
EMERGENCY: IPHONE
Dear Heloise: Your message regarding persons falling alone: If they have an iPhone with Siri that they have nearby, merely yell, "Help!" Or speak, "Contact message." This is the best, quickest way to get assistance with an iPhone. Truly a lifesaver! Thanks. -- N.T.S., via email
TOILET SEAT DILEMMA
Dear Heloise: I used to get upset with my husband, as he would not put the toilet seat up and I would have a wet seat. I gave up the battle -- not worth the frustration -- and started wiping the seat with toilet paper before I used it. That was great. Then I finally realized I was wasting too much toilet paper -- some to wipe the seat, then some to wipe myself. Now after I use the toilet, I put the seat up for him. I put it down for myself and back up for him. --Jackie, Colorado Springs, Colorado
NEWSPAPER SLEEVES
Dear Heloise: I didn't use to do this, but now I save the plastic newspaper sleeves for a week and then put them in the newspaper slot for the paper delivery person. He said it saves him a lot to reuse them. -- Ruthanne, via email
Ruthanne, thank you for the suggestion for reusing newspaper sleeves. Every bit of recycling that we do is good for our planet. Here's another great reader hint. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: I read your column in Orange County Register. Today someone made a suggestion for the plastic bag that newspapers come in. I use these bags when I walk my dog to pick up his poop. I usually take two bags with me. They work so much better than the dog bags you buy. -- J.K. in California
MORE ON PASSWORDS
Dear Heloise: If you advise your readers to choose passwords that include both numbers and letters, the combinations are endless. -- Sue, via email
Sue, so many of you have written to me with great suggestions on safe passwords. It is so helpful, because passwords have become important in our lives today. -- Heloise
ICE CREAM HINT
Dear Heloise: In response to the writer who says the ice cream in the freezer is too hard: I've found that if you store ice cream in the freezer door, the consistency is perfect. Keep the tips coming! -- Paul, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
