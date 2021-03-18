Saying goodbye to your pet
Dear Readers: So many of us are animal lovers. We happily welcome a dog or cat into our lives and homes for hopefully many years of joy and laughter.
But, alas, the day will come when we have to say goodbye to our beloved pet. You will most likely have to decide when to let your pet go. If sickness such as cancer has taken ahold, euthanasia is a good albeit emotionally trying solution. A peaceful and calm way to let your pet pass is at-home euthanasia.
Allowing your pet to die at home will afford them a less stressful environment. He is in a familiar location with scents, smells and sights that are comforting to him.
The veterinarian will explain the procedure – ensure you have a plan in place before it is needed. Usually your pet is given a sedative so he is calm. Then the veterinarian will administer the euthanasia. You may want to hold your pet as he passes away.
Some at-home euthanasia doctors will provide you a memento such as a clay paw print, and you may want a lock of fur from your pet.
The doctor and his team will arrange for cremation and the return of your pet’s ashes to you.
This procedure is incredibly painful and trying, but at-home euthanasia may be a good option for you and your pet when the time comes. – Heloise
Squeegee
Dear Heloise: I use a rubber squeegee on my dog to remove loose hair before washing. This saves my plumbing from all the hair, and the dog gets cleaner. – Gary P. in Indiana
Little pouch
Dear Heloise: I like the little zippered bags that are approximately 2 inches by 3 inches. I keep a few in the small zippered compartment in my purse. When our children were little, they held a lost tooth until we could get it home for the tooth fairy. They also hold buttons that have come off, small eyeglass screws, earrings, etc.– Rita, via email
You’ve run several suggestions for soap slivers. My mother taught me to stick the small sliver to a new bar of soap when it’s wet. There’s no waste this way, and it works well. – Rita, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.