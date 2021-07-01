The smell factor
Dear Readers: Were you tested for the coronavirus? The type of test you received was probably the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. But did you know that dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID?
This procedure is in its very early phases, but, as we’ve mentioned in this column, dogs have an incredible sense of smell; theirs is up to 100 times better than ours.
The COVID infection has a distinct scent to it, and it can present on socks, shirts and other clothing items. The idea of training dogs to sniff out the virus was proposed to make screening large groups of people easier and faster – at theaters, sporting events, the airport and other places where people have close contact with each other. Accuracy rates in trials? About 94%. Stay tuned. – Heloise
Tap in
Dear Heloise: My toddler daughter hates for me to apply sunscreen on her arms, legs, face, etc. I came up with this idea: I daub some sunscreen into a dedicated makeup brush and apply it to her skin, especially her face.
She feels special because she’s seen Mommy do her makeup with a similar brush! – Kaitlyn M. in Florida
Picking up dog waste
Dear Heloise: Can you settle a neighborhood issue of dispute? Multiple neighbors have posted signs stating no pet waste on their properties. This includes no eliminations that require pickups or urination.
The question is: Is the grass easement between the sidewalk and street side reasonable grounds if the pet should stop and eliminate? Neighbors want to know. – Elizabeth L., via email
Elizabeth, always pick up dog mess, if only for a prettier neighborhood. – Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.