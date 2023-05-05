FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MAY 6, 2023
CUSTOMER SERVICE: (800) 708-7311 EXT. 236
HINTS FROM HELOISE #12345_20230506
BYLINE: By Heloise
TITLE: Time with grandchildren is a gift
---
Dear Heloise: Thank you for all the useful hints and delicious recipes printed in the San Antonio Express-News. I am 92 years old, and I have a gift I enjoy receiving.
I'm not computer-savvy, but my favorite granddaughter in San Antonio, Missy, is a whiz. She is a very busy lady, yet she gives me her time as a gift. She sits with me, and we pick out the items I need by cost, colors, styles and sizes, etc. Then, she does the ordering. The gift is her precious time, and that is truly a wonderful present. -- Sue Miller and Missy, via email
FREEZING CHEESE
Dear Heloise: Does your sliced or shredded cheese get moldy before completely consuming it? Try freezing it. Only buying it on sale, I keep quite a variety in the tightly zipped packaging that the cheeses come in. Or, with a thriftier large package, I divide it into smaller zippered bags, and then put them in a freezer bag. Always squeeze out all the air in either case.
Have you ever wondered if something will freeze well? Search it in your internet browser -- you will be surprised! -- Suzanne Zimmerman, The Villages, Florida
NEIGHBORHOOD LIBRARY BOX
Dear Heloise: For books we no longer use, we have a free little library box in our neighborhood where we can exchange books. It's a "take one, bring one" kind of thing. -- Helen, Spokane Valley, Washington
GO-TO, EASY SPAGHETTI A LA CARBONARA
Dear Heloise: This is my go-to recipe when I can't think of anything else to prepare.
1. Cook enough pasta for 1 or 2 servings. I prefer angel hair.
2. As the pasta cooks, cut up two or 3 slices of bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp. Drain off most of the fat. Add cooked pasta to the skillet. Add 1 beaten egg and stir until the egg is cooked. Stir in as much grated Parmesan cheese as you want. Serve in a heated bowl with more Parmesan cheese if desired. -- Carolyn McDonough, via email
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Annie. I found one of three 1-week-old kittens in my barn. The other two were adopted by two teachers at the school where I substitute. All three siblings are very talented. Annie knows how to flush toilets! She also enjoys burrowing under papers in my recycling bag. -- Kathy F., via email
Readers, to see Annie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(c)2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.