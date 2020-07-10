Keep on rollin’
Dear Heloise: My sister’s house burned to the ground and she lost everything. She said she wished she had time to get her photo albums out as there were so many memories in them. This made me think. I realized I have several boxes with photo albums and memorabilia on shelves in closets throughout the house. If I had to leave the house suddenly, I probably wouldn’t be able to gather them all and carry the heavy boxes out in time to save them. So, I went to a garage sale and bought two rolling suitcases, very inexpensively. I now store our photos and other irreplaceable items in the suitcases, which can easily be rolled out of the house in an emergency. They’re lined up in a closet close to the front door. – Sarah in Kentucky
Last straw for weeds
Dear Heloise: When I plant my annual garden with my favorite vegetables, I place about three sheets of newspaper on the ground between the rows, wet them down with a heavy soaking of water, then put a thin layer of straw down on the newspaper. The newspaper keeps weeds from growing between the rows. This saves a lot of time that I would have spent weeding. – Henry in California
Garden elves
Dear Heloise: I tried one of your clever hints recently. I took a pin out to the garden while my three young children were sleeping and scratched their names on squash, watermelons, zucchini and cucumbers. I told them the Garden Elves had done that and they had to eat the vegetables with their names scratched into them. This is a good way to get them to eat vegetables and actually enjoy it! – Ashley in Nebraska