No escape
Dear Heloise: I have a small chihuahua, and even though I’m always outside with her, I wouldn’t put it past her to try to sneak out of the yard in between the fence posts!
I have a wooden spoon that I tie across her back, firmly but gently, perpendicular to her spine, so it will prevent her from being able to sneak through the fence. Looks silly, but it’s safe. – Maria in Arizona
Sparkling windows
Dear Readers: Let’s make those windows sparkle using one of my favorite go-to cleaners, vinegar! Add 1 cup white vinegar to 1/2 gallon of water. To apply to windows, put the solution in a labeled spray bottle. Spray liberally, and dry with paper towels or crumbled newspaper. It also works great for mirrors.
Vinegar has so many uses including cleaning, cooking and beauty hints. I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes in a handy, six-page pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope together with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 5001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: For hard water stains on vases and decanters, pour in full-strength vinegar to cover the lime deposits and let it sit overnight. For stubborn stains, brush with a toothbrush and rinse. – Heloise