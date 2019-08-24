Feeding the baby
Dear Heloise: I’ve found that feeding a baby in an upright position (or as much as possible) enables the bubbles at the bottom of the stomach to rise with greater ease when you burp the baby. Then massage the infant’s back rather than patting to bring on a burp. – Paige in Missouri
Laminated countertops
Dear Readers: When cleaning a laminated countertop, don’t use abrasive cleaners, as they scratch and eventually remove the finish. Mild soap and water usually is enough to clean it, and if a stain occurs, put a little lemon juice on the spot, then some baking soda to form a paste. Gently rub in a circular motion, then rinse. – Heloise
Less ironing
Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered that if you take your sheets out of the dryer as soon as they’re done and make the bed with the warm sheets, they iron themselves. You won’t have to fold them either, which will save you time and effort.
This applies to knit tops, too. Take them out of the dryer and hang the garments up immediately, and the wrinkles usually fall right out. No need for ironing. – Gracie W., Meridian, Miss.