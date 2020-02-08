Pet provision
Dear Heloise: Please remind all pet owners, especially those of us who are elderly, that it is vital that you provide for your pets in case they survive you. I have seen too many beloved pets put down because their owners didn’t leave provisions for their care. Please, Heloise, print this. People read and follow your advice. Do this for all pet owners and their furry friends. – Carol M., Granbury, Texas
Carol, I agree with you 100%. One of the kindest things you can do for your pets is to find someone who will offer to take care of them and give them a good home after you’re gone. Don’t assume that your friends or family are willing to take your pets into their home. Talk it over to see how they feel about that additional responsibility. – Heloise