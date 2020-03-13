Call before you dig
Dear Readers: It’s springtime and the growing season will soon be upon us. Are you looking to spruce up your yard with flowers or trees? There’s a consideration you need to make.
When digging, there could be a risk of damaging underground power lines, water mains, cable and telecom lines, and natural gas lines that may run through your property. To be sure of their location, you should call 811, a number the Federal Communications Commission established to “call before you dig.”
You must call 811 at least two working days before you dig. The utilities that have underground lines near your dig site will come out and mark the lines with paint or a flag. You must leave 18 inches on either side of the marked lines when you dig.
Also, call 811 if you’ve already dug and uncovered or damaged a utility line. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility. – Heloise
P.S. By the way, try planting a tree in a square hole to help prevent the roots from getting bound. Give it a whirl!
Sock seams
Dear Heloise: My hint is for people who are irritated by the sock seam that runs across the tops of your toes. It seems that even the more expensive socks have it these days.
I simply turn my socks inside out! No one is the wiser. The only socks this doesn’t work with are some intricately woven ones. – Marsha, Blairs Mills, PA
Detergent caps
Dear Heloise: I read your column every day. I have a message to detergent makers: Most of us do not have laundry rooms like on TV with lots of windows and sunshine streaming in. In my laundry room, the measurement lines on detergent bottle caps are difficult to see when they are a dark color. Clear is best, but white works too. – Lynette H. in Ohio
Take time, focus and read
Dear Readers: In today’s world, where everyone is on the go all the time, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sit back, relax and just read a good book.
Scrolling, watching super-fast videos and “liking” random people’s opinions have replaced page-turning and wonderment. Too quick and fleeting, social media on our cellphones doesn’t afford us the chance to relax and unwind.
When the opportunity arises, settle in and reach for a book. Let your mind take a vacation from the everyday pressures of life.
Experts agree that reading a book helps us widen our perspectives and empathize with others. Don’t become so busy that you forget the simple joy of reading a good book. –Heloise
All together now
Dear Heloise: After keeping house for 58 years, and even establishing an “orphan sock drawer,” I realized if I put all the socks in a sweater laundry bag they would all match up. No more discovering socks in fitted sheets, etc. – Wynn in Alabama
Hiring a retiree
Dear Heloise: About four years ago I retired from my job, but I still want to work part time. The problem is, no one seems to want to hire a person over 65 years of age. I taught school for many years and hold a master’s degree in education. I’m treated as though I’m too senile to use a cellphone or a computer. Granted, there are some jobs I can’t do that require me to stand for hours at a time, such as retail, but there are many other positions and skills for which I’m well suited, yet no one seems willing to give a me chance. There are many people my age who would like to work but are treated as though we’re invisible. – Mary in Minnesota
Mary, older workers have so many advantages and bring many skill sets to the table. They’re far less concerned with promotion and money and more focused on being useful, interacting with people and their community. They are often times more patient and empathetic, making them excellent for customer service jobs. Older workers are more flexible with hours and they’re loyal, which results in less turnover. Also, providing health care isn’t an issue for part-timers or retirees on Medicare.
However, older workers must keep up with technology and must be willing to learn new skills and new ways of doing things. No employer wants to hear about how things used to be done. – Heloise
Shower cleaning
Dear Heloise: My shower head is clogged with mineral deposits. How do I clean it? – Beth in Idaho
Beth, you can either take it apart and soak all parts in vinegar overnight or fill a sandwich bag with vinegar, wrap around the shower head so that the entire head is submerged in vinegar and secure with a rubber band. Leave it on overnight, then scrub the head clean with a brush. Those mineral deposits should be gone. –Heloise
Removing the haze
Dear Heloise: I have a nasty buildup of hair spray on my countertop and mirror in my bathroom. Soap and water just aren’t doing the trick. How do I remove this haze without causing damage? – Sadie in Washington
Sadie, use rubbing alcohol on the mirror and try some vinegar and a little dish soap in water to clean the countertop. – Heloise
SECURITY CHIPS
Dear Readers: Some clever thieves have found that they can peel off the security chip on credit cards and glue them to other cards so they can run up charges on the card-holder’s account. They glue the chip onto another card, leaving your credit card without a chip. Most people don’t notice their card is missing the chip. If your card is missing a chip or the chip is glued on in a sloppy manner, notify the card provider immediately and get a new card. – Heloise