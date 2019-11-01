Storing wines
Dear Heloise: I’m having a debate with my husband about storing wine. What are some of the do’s and don’ts? – Wynona D., Evansville, Ind.
Wynona, a wine rack sitting on a kitchen counter might look cool, but actually, wine should not be stored in the warmest room in the house, where heat can ruin the wine’s taste. You also need to keep the bottles still, with no vibrations, so on top of the refrigerator is a no-no. Overall, wines need to be kept in a cool, dry place with little or no sunlight. – Heloise
Adding someone to your home deed
Dear Heloise: If someone you know is thinking of adding a person to the deed on their home, they should stop and think. First, it should never be done without the legal advice and assistance of a lawyer. Once you add someone, it’s very difficult to remove the person from your deed. If he or she has financial troubles later, a claim can be made against part or all of your house. Some states allow the other person to sell the share of ownership to a total stranger. My husband and I discovered all this the hard way. – Brenda and Doug in Florida
Makeup hints
Dear Heloise: Moisturizers are actually designed to keep moisture in the skin, not necessarily to add moisture. The main function of any moisturizer is to keep your skin from drying out. It does that by retaining water in the outer layer of your skin, which helps it maintain a dewy look. And today, many moisturizers also include sunblock to help protect against skin cancer. When selecting a moisturizer, always look for one that is fragrance-free. – Karen G., Concord, N.H.