Home security
Dear Heloise: I’ve been in home security for several years now, and I have a few hints to protect your home and yourself:
1. When you move into a home that was previously owned, change the locks first.
2. Never leave notes on the front door for anyone. Burglars love an empty house.
3. Make sure all door hinges are on the inside of the house.
4. Sliding glass doors should have an adjustable bar or broom handle along the sliding track to keep people from opening your sliding door.
5. Buy garage doors and house doors that do not have windows so thieves can’t look inside.
– Steven J., Santa Fe, N.M.
Steven, thanks for these great hints for protecting your home. – Heloise
Dieting hints
Dear Heloise: My doctor gave me some hints for losing weight that helped me drop two dress sizes:
- Eat slowly, chew your food thoroughly and put your fork down between each bite.
- Eat three small meals a day, with no snacking in between.
- Ask yourself if you’re really hungry or are you eating out of social habits. So many of our holidays revolve around food, and we eat when we aren’t hungry.
- Stay busy and keep your mind off food. Stay out of the kitchen.
– Loni R., Ogden, Utah
Shower caddy
Dear Heloise: When I want to avoid a mess in the car but my kids need to eat, I place their food in a shower caddy. It’s easy to clean and avoids spills in the car. – Anne P., Lynbrook, N.Y.