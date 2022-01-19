FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
TITLE: Chocolate pie
---
Dear Heloise: If there is one thing my husband loves, it's my chocolate pie. I buy a chocolate crushed cookie crust. Then I use a commercial boxed pie filling, but if it calls for milk, I first measure out 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and half a jigger (the kind used to make cocktails) of coffee-flavored liqueur. I put it in the measuring cup and fill the rest with the required amount of milk.
When I make a vanilla pie, I use a butterscotch liqueur instead of a coffee-flavored one, but otherwise it's the same, including the chocolate pie crust.
With a little imagination, a plain dessert can be turned into a special treat. -- Veronica G., Durango, Colorado
TERIYAKI SAUCE
Dear Heloise: It's been a while, but you used to have a teriyaki sauce recipe that was delicious on shrimp or chicken.
We just got back from Hawaii (our honeymoon!), and I'd like to make some teriyaki chicken for my husband because we're missing the islands. Sadly, I've lost the recipe. Would you reprint this for me and others who loved the music, surf and palms of Hawaii? -- Taylor Q., St. Paul, Minnesota
Taylor, when I lived in Hawaii, I loved the beauty of the islands, the "Aloha Spirit" of the people there and the food! This teriyaki recipe was originally my mother's and tastes as yummy now as it did in the '50s when it was first published in my mother's column. You'll need:
1 button garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup soy sauce
Mash garlic with brown sugar to a fine pulp, then mix in the remaining ingredients.
Looking for something a little different to spice up your meals? If so, you'll need my pamphlet "Heloise's Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes." There are so many ideas to add flavor, spice and a dash of excitement to your meals. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Aloha! -- Heloise
SINKING RAISINS
Dear Heloise: Help! I made a bread that called for raisins, but most of them sank to the bottom of the loaf! What did I do wrong? -- Oren K., Ponca City, Oklahoma
Oren, this is an easy one. The best way to keep raisins from sinking to the bottom of your breads or cakes is to dust the raisins with whatever flour you are using. The flour dust will keep the raisins suspended in the batter. -- Heloise
DENTAL FLOSS
Dear Heloise: My family and I spent the Christmas holiday at our cabin up North. I brought along a birthday cake for my son's birthday (he was born Christmas Day), but found that I forgot to pack a large enough knife to cut the cake. That was when I remembered your hint of using dental floss to cut cakes, bread and more with this handy tool. It worked like a charm! -- Adele R., Ypsilanti, Michigan
