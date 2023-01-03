FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
TITLE: Dish towels double as napkins
Dear Heloise: Every holiday, I have a lot of relatives over for a sit-down dinner. It's not uncommon to see 10 or 12 relatives at the main table and nearly as many at a children's table. This always meant two large tablecloths and many napkins to wash. Yes, I could use paper napkins, but still, we went through a huge number of those, too.
Finally, I discovered colorful cloth dish towels (that look like thin place mats) and decided to use those instead of regular napkins. Being so large, they served well, and we didn't have to use ecologically wasteful paper napkins. -- Kim D., Yonkers, New York
VINAIGRETTE PASTA SALAD
Dear Heloise: About two years ago, I made you Vinaigrette Pasta Salad at a family dinner, and my relatives have mentioned it several times since. They loved it, but no one more than my father-in-law. He absolutely raved about how tasty he thought it was. I've misplaced the recipe, but would love to make it for him when we have him over for dinner in a few weeks to celebrate his 80th birthday. Would you reprint that recipe for me? -- Barbara M., Titusville, Pennsylvania
Barbara, the Vinaigrette Pasta Salad is one of those recipes that can be enjoyed all year. I've always loved the taste, too, so here it is:
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon pepper
1 teaspoon fresh dill (or 1/2 teaspoon of dried dill)
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. This makes 1 cup. Set aside to use shortly. The rest of the ingredients follow:
1 pound fettuccini, cooked, drained, cooled
6 ounces sliced salami, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces sliced cooked ham, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach (romaine or escarole)
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
Combine all ingredients except vinaigrette in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta; toss until well-coated. Makes 8 servings.
If you really enjoy a tasty treat or something that will wake up your taste buds, then you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More." Not only will you find some terrific recipes and ways to save money on cleaning products, there are hand- and hair-care methods mentioned as well.
Make your meals memorable with one of my recipes! -- Heloise
SPRUCE UP WOODEN SPOONS
Dear Heloise: I have several old wooden spoons my mother used every day when preparing meals. Several are handmade from a small shop in Tennessee during the 1930s. The problem is that over time, they have become very dry and haven't been used in many years. I want to frame them in a shadow box for display in my kitchen, but I'd like to "spruce" them up a bit before framing them. Any hints you can offer? -- Haily G., Pine Ridge, South Dakota
Haily, first, give each spoon a light sanding with some fine-grit sandpaper. Wipe clean and rub in some mineral oil. You may need to repeat this step twice. Let sit for 24 hours, wipe off excess oil, and then frame your antique spoons. -- Heloise
