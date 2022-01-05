FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
Dear Readers: Need to clean the carpeting in your car? If it doesn't get clean with just vacuuming, use a wet sponge to rub foam rug cleaner into it. Let it dry and then vacuum.
To ensure leather seats aren't stained while cleaning them, only use a leather cleaner. Then apply a top coat of a leather protectant specifically created for car seats to help prevent future stains. If you have baby seats in your car, put a plastic sheet or a towel under them to protect the upholstery from liquid spills and food debris. -- Heloise
CEILING FAN DIRECTION
Dear Readers: Which direction should the ceiling fan rotate to make your room comfortable? Here's the deal:
During the winter, the ceiling fan should rotate clockwise when you are looking up at it. This pushes down warm air that's up at the ceiling. In the summertime, set your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise. This will create a light breeze. It won't actually lower the temperature in the room, but it will feel cooler.
Look for a switch on the motor, right below the blades. This will change the direction of the ceiling fan blades. -- Heloise
OTHER USES FOR CLEAR NAIL POLISH
Dear Readers: Besides using clear nail polish on your nails, it can be used in other ways around the home. Try these: Apply clear polish to the inside of costume jewelry to prevent it from tarnishing where it comes in contact with your skin. Dab a tad to stop runs in stockings. Mend a small hole in a window or door screen by putting on a couple of layers of polish. -- Heloise
COFFEE FILTERS
Dear Readers: Paper coffee filters have alternative uses for many tasks.
Ones with a rough texture make a good scrubbie for pots and pans. Line a flowerpot with one for effective drainage. Use them to place ingredients for a recipe in as you prep them.
Use them to hold popcorn in on movie night. You can also use them to cover food in the microwave. -- Heloise
CHOCOLATE CARE CHECKLIST
Dear Readers: If you have gotten chocolate as a holiday gift and you don't eat it all up right away, it will need a bit of care. Here's how to keep the chocolate fresh longer. If you are storing chocolate in the refrigerator, wrap it well so it doesn't absorb other odors. Never leave chocolate near any source of heat, such as the stove, TV or computer. And don't leave chocolate out where pets could munch on it. Chocolate is not good for dogs. -- Heloise
